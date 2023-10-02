New boba shop opening in northwest Fresno

If you've ever wanted to see how boba is made, that's part of the experience when drinking and dining at My Tea Corner.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've ever wanted to see how boba is made, that's part of the experience when drinking and dining at My Tea Corner.

Owner Anh Das makes the dough from scratch, a skill she says is self-taught with the help of Instagram and Pinterest.

"Three simple ingredients: tapioca starch, water and Taiwanese brown sugar," she said.

Once the dough has cooled, they're formed into little pearls to become the star of the signature drinks -- something you can see on display as you walk in.

Creme Brulee fans are in for a sweet treat if you try the caramelized boba milk, featuring that homemade boba and caramelized brown sugar.

In addition to homemade boba and syrups, ingredients are locally sourced, including dairy from Rosa Brothers Milk Company of Hanford.

"We think that good food nourishes your body, so that's why we try our best to source from local," Das said.

Also built from scratch -- the entire shop.

While the application process was competitive, Anh and her husband, Aman, are thrilled to open in the El Paseo Shopping Center off of West Herndon and Riverside Drive.

With signs already up, customers are already checking to see if they're open.

Ahead of the grand opening, Anh says she hopes people will come to this mom-and-pop shop to share a moment with family.

Soon, you'll find sofa seating with a kid's corner, table tops to dine with your friends and wall art that is just as Instagram-worthy as the drinks.

