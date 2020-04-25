fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State's Mykal Walker selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mykal Walker was the first Fresno State Bulldog to hear their name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, Walker was selected in the fourth round and the 119th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.



Walker is joining a Falcons team that finished last season 7-9, ending the season on a four-game winning streak. Some popular names on the Falcons include quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and recently-signed running back Todd Gurley.

It was a successful career for Walker at Fresno State, finishing the 2019 campaign with 96 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss.

The linebacker can be a positive for a Falcons defensive unit that ranked in the bottom half of the league for most of the 2019-2020 season.

