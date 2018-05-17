U.S. & WORLD

Mystery solved? Book publisher claims to have identified D. B. Cooper

EMBED </>More Videos

The identity of the mysterious plane hijacker known as D. B. Cooper who has eluded authorities for more than 45 years-- may have been revealed. (KFSN)

A decades-old mystery may have finally been solved. The identity of the mysterious plane hijacker known as D. B. Cooper who has eluded authorities for more than 45 years-- may have been revealed.

A book publisher held a press conference revealing Cooper to be a former military paratrooper named Walter R. Reca. Back in 1971, Cooper hi-jacked a flight from Portland to Seattle and then parachuted out of it with $200,000 in ransom money.

The event is part of a promotional tour for a book by the skyjacker's friend Carl Laurin. The book details the investigation into Cooper's real identity.

During the conference, the publishers discussed the evidence in the case including the flight path and landing zone, which differed from what the FBI said.

Reca's friend also claims to have three hours of audio recordings from 2008 between himself and the alleged skyjacker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hijackingu.s. & worldbooks
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News