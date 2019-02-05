CHILD ABUSE

North Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl

PLANO, Texas --
A Dallas-area man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

Collin County prosecutors said in a statement Friday that 37-year-old Roli Lopez-Sanchez of Plano had been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He won't be eligible for parole or good time credit.

Prosecutors say medical workers notified police in February 2018 after the pregnant victim came to their office.

Lopez-Sanchez had ongoing access to the girl at the time. Child Protective Services investigated and removed her and her siblings from the home.

Authorities say the girl was 12 when she gave birth over the summer, and a DNA sample confirmed that Lopez-Sanchez was the infant's father.

Lopez-Sanchez, jailed since his February 2018 arrest, also faced a federal immigration detainer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetexas newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABUSE
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old appear in court
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Porterville parents arrested for endangering four-month-old baby
Police in Illinois investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
More child abuse
Top Stories
Hundreds without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Highways 41,120 through Yosemite close due to heavy snow
Hail storm causes crash on Highway 99
Two dead after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 180
Police search for suspect after triple shooting in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Fresno Police officer involved in crash in Southeast Fresno
Mother and friends remember Nick Kauls on his birthday
Clovis Unified to consider boundary changes for new elementary school
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Reservoirs benefit from recent rainfall
More News