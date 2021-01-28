face mask

Why CDC director isn't recommending public wear N95 masks

By TJ Parker
There's been a lot of back and forth throughout the pandemic with doctors recommending wearing N95 masks, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is recommending the general public not to wear them.

"They're very hard to breathe in when you wear them properly," Walensky said. "They're very hard to tolerate when you wear them for long periods of time."

The N95 masks are really designed for first responders.

You've probably seen people wearing them. The five layer masks come with a foam nose strip that covers much of your face.

Dr. Walensky, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, are still saying people should wear a mask, but say the general public doesn't need to wear the N95 ones because they're uncomfortable and hard to breathe in.

SEE ALSO: Researchers developing face mask sticker that can detect COVID-19 in droplets
EMBED More News Videos

The new test works like a pregnancy test. It collects droplets from your breath and changes color depending on your results.



They fear people won't want to wear masks at all after having a bad experience wearing an N95.

"I have spent a reasonable amount of time in an N95 mask. They're hard to tolerate all day every day," Walensky said. "And in fact, when you really think about how well people will wear them, I worry that if, if we suggest or require that people wear an N95, they won't wear them all the time."

"The most important thing is that everybody should be wearing a mask," Fauci said.

With the new COVID-19 variant, many people are wondering if you need to wear two masks.

The CDC says you don't need to do that, but again, they do recommend you wear at least one.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Is there a benefit to wearing 2 masks? We asked a doctor
EMBED More News Videos

A WakeMed physician said it's an individual choice. But getting vaccinated as soon as you can is more important, he added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Fresno police chief discusses department's role in enforcing mask guidelines
Should you wear 2 masks? We asked a doctor
How to deal with 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips this winter
Anti-face mask protest held at Sprouts in North Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More rain, snow pour over Central CA, Hwy 168 closed near Shaver Marina
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
4 displaced after fire damages central Fresno apartment
Show More
UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Many Valley residents lose power as winter storm hits
Steady rain in the Valley puts a hold on harvesting
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
More TOP STORIES News