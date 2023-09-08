Pelosi says she'll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

WASHINGTON -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024.

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker's gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

The announcement came during an event in the San Francisco area she has represented for more than 35 years.