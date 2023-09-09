Story of Valley farmworker turned astronaut featured in new movie

The story of a Central Valley farmworker turned NASA astronaut has now been turned into a movie.

The movie will be available for streaming next week and will also be shown at UC Merced on September 25th.

Jose Hernandez is played by Michael Pena in the movie titled 'A Million Miles Away.'

The movie will air on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 15.

"It's very surreal and very humbling because I'll confess to you that I did not grow up hoping that one day a movie would be made about my life. I grew up wanting to be an astronaut," said Hernandez.

Hernandez is in Mexico City on a press tour to promote the film.

"Actors like Michael Pena and Rosa Salas cannot promote the movie because of the strike. So, now they're relying on the real character to do that promotion," Hernandez explained.

Action News last caught up with Jose and his father in 2021 outside Stockton when Hernandez launched his wine label.

Hernandez realized his dream in 2009 and flew to the International Space Station.

He hopes A Million Miles Away motivates young people.

"The important thing is that message and that message is, it doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you're headed to and where you end up," said Hernandez.

"We grew up watching our people make sacrifices. It's on us now."

A showing is planned for the North Valley.

"We are going to do one at UC Merced," said Hernandez. "On September 25th."

Even if you know Hernandez' story, the movie hits you in a different way.

