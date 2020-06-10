nascar

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.

NASCAR says Wednesday the Confederate flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place" for them in the sport. Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

At long last, NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsconfederate flagnascaru.s. & worldconfederacy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NASCAR
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, part of Hwy 198 closed for investigation
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
Central California coronavirus cases
23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say
Woman rescued from Sequoia National Forest after becoming separated from group
Show More
Bomb threat against Clovis business unfounded, police say
3 arrested for fatal shooting of Porterville man, police searching for 2 others
Central CA statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Fisherman who drowned in Kings River while trying to save child identified
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News