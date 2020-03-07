u.s. & world

Tennessee hospital won't bill tornado victims for out-of-pocket treatment costs

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee hospital won't bill 82 tornado victims for out-of-pocket costs incurred from treatment connected to this week's spate of deadly tornadoes in the area.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center said it will bill patients' insurance providers but will not bill patients themselves for any outstanding costs. Uninsured patients will also not be charged.

The tornado outbreak killed 24 people and caused massive damage. The strongest tornado overnight into Tuesday packed winds up to 175 mph and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.

Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph and carving a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.

Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.

Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseehospitalu.s. & worldtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News