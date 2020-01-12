9 unique and fun ways to watch LSU vs Clemson from home

The traditional broadcast starts at start 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler and commentator Kirk Herbstreit from the booth. On the ESPN App and WatchESPN.com, you can watch the MegaCast. Among the angles to be featured are an AllCam for all 22 players on the field, multiple SkyCams, views from the line-to-gain, a RefCam and pylon cams for a total of 15 viewing options. Also on the ESPN App and WatchESPN.com is the Coaches Film Room. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Boston College's Jeff Hafley, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and TCU's Gary Patterson are set to be the four coaches featured during the Coaches Film Room. The debut of RefCast will include several former and current officials on the ESPN App and WatchESPN.com. On ESPN 2, you can find FieldPass with Adam Amin and Steve Levy. They will be airing from the sidelines with guests such as Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky throughout the broadcast. ESPNEWS will air the Command Center, which includes up to four various vantage points with live statistics and real-time drive charts that run in conjunction with the game action as it unfolds. Looking for more a hometown vibe? The ACC Network and SEC Network, will air ESPN's Hometown Radio option. ESPN Classic will air the game with natural audio from the Superdome, including band performances, to provide an organic in-stadium feel for fans watching the broadcast. Will you be on the road? ESPN Radio will also be broadcasting the game.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- The tigers will win the College Football Playoff National Championship, but which ones and how will you watch?Will Clemson win in back-to-back years or will LSU Tigers win for the first time in the playoff system? There will be plenty of ways to watch and listen.However you watch, it's expected to be a close game. LSU is expected to enjoy some home-field advantage. Oddsmakers estimated that playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is worth at least a point to the line for the Tigers.LSU is a 5-point favorite, but ESPN is giving Clemson a 55 percent chance to win the game.