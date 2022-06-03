donuts

National Donut Day: Freebies, discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.
National Donut Day freebies & discounts

The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day! Or as some places call it -- National Doughnut Day!

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

Dunkin' is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.



At Krispy Kreme, you get a free doughnut of your choice -- no purchase necessary! It's in shop only at participating shops while supplies last - and limit one per person.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in-store. They are also taking 50% off their Krispy Kreme hat.

One more thing from Krispy Kreme, customers will receive a coupon to come back the following Friday, June 10, and try a new mystery glaze doughnut.



Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.



And finally, anyone who purchases a donut via the Tim Hortons app or website will receive a free donut on their next order.
