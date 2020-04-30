travel

Campgrounds, recreation areas in national forests remain closed through May 15

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service said most developed recreation sites within all national forests will stay closed through May 15.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service said most developed recreation sites within all national forests will stay closed through May 15.

Areas that are closed for visitor use also include campgrounds, picnic areas, bathrooms, water stations, paved parking areas, and boat launch ramps, such as those at Pine Flat and Shaver Lakes.

Trails, trailheads and other general forest areas will continue to remain open, but the Forest Service asked those who wish to be outside to do so near their homes.

The department said it is working with state officials to develop a plan for reopening the sites.
