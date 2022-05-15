events

Fresno County celebrate all things garlic at the National Garlic Festival this weekend

The event is the first garlic festival in Fresno County, which grows nearly 80% of the nation's garlic supply.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday was Day Two of the National Garlic Festival and Food Expo at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.

The event celebrates all things garlic, including roasted garlic beer and garlic ice cream.

"The garlic hits right upfront, then you can feel a wave of chocolate, and then it finishes with more garlic, it's surprisingly good," Visitor Rocky Pisor told us.

Funded with the help of the county's federal COVID relief dollars, the three-day event which kicked off Friday, has garlic-inspired food to try.

Some of the top chefs had cooking demonstrations, including world-renowned Chef Martin Yan.

Known for his award-winning cooking show, Yan says he loves to 'cook with the season" -- something he says the Central Valley makes easy.

The festival runs through Sunday.

General admission is $15 dollars, VIP tickets are $50, and first responders get in for free.

In addition to food, there's plenty of vendors and live entertainment for families to enjoy.

Chef Martin Yan will be doing cooking demos all weekend long.

