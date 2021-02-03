helicopter crash

3 members of Idaho National Guard killed in helicopter crash

By Matt Seyler

This stock image shows patches of the United States flag on members of the National Guard. (Shutterstock)

BOISE. Idaho -- Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release.

All three personnel aboard were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
