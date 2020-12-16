Fresno State adds 14 new players on national signing day

fresno state bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

Wednesday, the Fresno State football team received 14 National Letters of Intent at the start of the early signing period, which runs from December 16-18.

There are five new players on offense and nine on defense, with two coming from the San Joaquin Valley, including San Joaquin Memorial's senior running back Jordan Hornbeak, who elected to stay home.



The 3-star recruit (per 247Sports) says Fresno State was the first of 13 schools to offer a scholarship which included the likes of UCLA, Washington, Cal and Boise State.

"I want to be the face of the program," Hornbeak told Action News. "I want to lead the team on and off the field, in the community. I'm from the Valley, so it means that much more to play for my home."

Fresno State commits


  • RB Jordan Hornbeak (San Joaquin Memorial)
  • RB Johnathan Arceneaux (Lawndale HS)
  • QB Jaylen Henderson (Chaminade HS)
  • TE Tre Watson (Cleveland HS, NM)
  • OL Braylen Nelson (Vista Peak HS, CO)
  • CB Alzillion Hamilton (Hayward HS)
  • DB Jalen Williams (Paraclete HS)
  • DB Julian Neal (Mission HS)
  • DL Julius Lewis (Central Catholic HS)
  • DL Tito Chikere (Fort Bend Kempner HS, TX)
  • DE Frankco Gratton Jr. (Rainier Beach HS, WA)
  • LB Charlotin Charles (Bishop Gorman HS, NV)
  • LB Malik Brooks (Desert Pines HS, NV)
  • LB Emari Pait (Culver City HS)


    • Other local football signees



    Clovis


  • Keanu Williams (Oregon)


    • Clovis East


  • Jacob Tafoya (Air Force)


    • Clovis West


  • Nick Hererra (Bethel College)
  • Isaiah Howard (Eastern Washington)
  • Marcel Sanders (San Jose State)


    • Hanford


  • Mason Brosseau (Sacramento State)


    • Bullard


  • Bryce Weiner (Cal Poly)


    • Central


  • Jekob Jones (Cal Poly)

  • Xavier Worthy (Michigan)


    • Tulare Western


  • Mikey Ficher (Davidson)


    • Tulare Union


  • Xavier Hailey (New Mexico)


    • Redwood


  • Dominick McCormack (Cal Poly)
