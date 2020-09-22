Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
If you're not registered, you can do so here:
https://registertovote.ca.gov
https://www.usa.gov/register-to-vote
https://vote.gov/
https://www.eac.gov/voters/register-and-vote-in-your-state
In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order which, among other things, orders that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to each voter prior to Nov. 3 in addition to offering in-person voting locations. All registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election. Registered voters do not have to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for this election.
Here's how it works:
- All registered voters in California will be mailed a ballot.
- Ballots will go out around the first week of October.
- All vote by mail ballots in California come with prepaid postage.
- You can return your ballot at any time up to and including Election Day, November 3.
- The envelope must be sealed, signed, and dated.
- It can be turned into your county election's office, a ballot drop box, a vote center, or any polling place.
- If you're mailing it back, there's more time this year for it to arrive, because of concerns about the U.S. Postal Service.
- A ballot with a postmark no later than November 3 can be received as late as November 20 and it will still count.
- You can track your ballot online, through the Secretary of State's website.
You can pick up a paper voter registration application at any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries and government offices, or request one from your county elections office. To receive a voter registration application by mail from the Secretary of State, call the toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).
You can also vote in person on Election Day. Voting stations will be set up six feet apart. You should wear a mask, but you won't be refused your right to vote if you don't wear one.
Go here for answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in voting.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which was created back in 2012 as an awareness campaign and helped register 300,000 voters.
RELATED: Fresno County urges voters to use drop boxes if they're worried about mail-in ballots
In Fresno County, 63 county-run drop boxes will be available during the November election. Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth suggests you use the drop boxes if you have any concerns about your ballot being counted on time.
Mail-in ballots will go out October 5.
MORE: 6 ways mail-in ballots are protected from fraud
For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our 2020 Voter Guide.