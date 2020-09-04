heat wave

Heat wave moves into the Central Valley for Labor Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another round of extreme heat is moving into California for the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Saturday through Monday.



Temperatures in the Central Valley will move into the triple-digits, with a forecast of 108 degrees for Labor Day.

The air quality across the Valley is still impacting the area, and a health caution is in effect.

RELATED: Track air quality levels in Central California

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says you should expect hot, dry and smoky conditions for the weekend and limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

The blistering heat could also bring some power outages as people consume more energy to cool off. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for Saturday through Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

RELATED: Flex Alert called for Saturday through Monday, amid sweltering heat
