Heat wave moves into the Central Valley for Labor Day weekend

It going to be a HOT holiday weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning begins Saturday and lasts through Monday.@ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/7W8KPoF1WF — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 4, 2020

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/pO9Vg3Zcs9 pic.twitter.com/k7F42dzJ8P — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another round of extreme heat is moving into California for the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Saturday through Monday.Temperatures in the Central Valley will move into the triple-digits, with a forecast of 108 degrees for Labor Day.The air quality across the Valley is still impacting the area, and a health caution is in effect.The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says you should expect hot, dry and smoky conditions for the weekend and limit the amount of time spent outdoors.The blistering heat could also bring some power outages as people consume more energy to cool off. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for Saturday through Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.