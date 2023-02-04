Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County

The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight.

Photos provided by Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso show a little black dot with a streak of dark grey which behind it appears to be a meteor.

At about 10:30 Friday night, several Merced county residents reported seeing a bright flash of light followed by a loud boom in the area of Highway 59 and Nevada Street.

The heat and light were detected on the Stormwarn 30 Radar.

One person says they heard the sound of the impact in north Fresno.

The National Weather Service says this was likely a meteor, but official details have not been released yet.

It appears it landed in a field and it's unclear if there were any injuries.