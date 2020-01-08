Community & Events

Free Christmas Tree Recycling

By Jim Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County residents can conveniently dispose of their natural Christmas trees, for free.

Just go to the Caglia Environmental owned Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station at 3457 S. Cedar Avenue. Only one natural Christmas tree per vehicle.

The company will collect the trees on Saturday, January 11 from 7 am-2:30 pm.in hopes to encourage proper green waste disposal.

Keith Hester, General Manager said, "What we also noticed was trees getting dumped along the side of the road which causes a lot of blight. And it can also cause accidents."

This is a free public service to Fresno County communities.

All decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments along with Christmas tree stands must be removed prior to disposal.

Trees with lights or decorations and artificial trees will be charged as trash and are not included in the offer of free disposal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsrecycling
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News