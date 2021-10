HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is celebrating the history of Naval Air Station Lemoore.The US Navy's largest jet base will be honored in an exhibition that started this weekend and runs through October 24th.This is the first major exhibition for the recently established Carnegie Museum after it opened its doors at the end of July.The exhibition will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm in Hanford.Admission is free but donations are accepted.