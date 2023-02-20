Valley family remembers Navy veteran killed in motorcycle crash

A Navy veteran died after crashing on his motorcycle. Now, his wife and daughter are sharing more about his story.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jo Ann Crane fought back tears, recalling the death of her veteran husband, Joshua, in a motorcycle collision on February 11.

The California Highway Patrol says Joshua was traveling westbound on State Route 180, east of Peach Avenue when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Officers say he was ejected from his motorcycle, adding that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in this collision.

He was then transferred to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Jo Ann says the hospital did everything it could to save her husband.

Jaiden Crane, Jo Ann and Joshua's daughter, started a GoFundMe account.

She says it's to help with the piling medical bills and funeral costs but to also continue his passion project -- whiskey.

This was such a big part of his life, and he's been working so hard for over five years now," Jaiden said.

The family says he started the business after traveling the world while he was enlisted in the Navy.

They say he felt he could make an award-winning whiskey, and he did, winning three awards.

Jaiden says her dad was starting to teach her the ins and outs of his whiskey business, Toasted Oak.

She says she shared a special bond with her father.

"He's always been there to love and support people," she said. "He was just a great dad, a great friend, a great business partner."

Jaiden was holding on to the watch her father was wearing the day he died and also never letting go of the memories they shared.

