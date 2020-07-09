LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.
She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. When the boat was overdue to be returned, staff at the lake found it with her child on board, but could not find her.
A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she was not found. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.
The 33-year-old had acted since she was a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.
Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru
