Former bank employee takes to social media after allegedly stealing $88k from Charlotte bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former bank employee accused of stealing a large sum of money from a bank in Charlotte is facing charges after taking to social media to brag about his spoils online.

According to a federal indictment retrieved by ABC-affiliate WSOC-TV, Arlando Henderson, a former employee at a Wells Fargo in Charlotte, stole more than $88,000 from the vault.

Prosecutors said he tried to hide it by destroying documents or getting other people to lie on bank accounts.

Shortly after the alleged plunder, Henderson took to social media and prosecutors said he deposited some of the stolen money in an ATM near the bank.

The indictment further states that he bought a white Mercedes in Lake Norman with the stolen sum of money and then lied on loans to pay for the rest.

WSOC reports that the Charlotte resident was arrested in San Diego on Dec. 4 and now faces several charges, including two counts of financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.

If found guilty, he could face decades behind bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottenctheftbankwells fargocharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police searching for gunman after 2 injured in shooting
Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
New drug for sinusitis
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
Show More
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
More TOP STORIES News