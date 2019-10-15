North Carolina nursing home staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina nursing home are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hanford Police looking for 4-month-old baby kidnapped by homeless man
5-year-old Clovis girl passes away after nearly drowning
Good Samaritan describes moment man attacked 2 people in downtown
Fresno ranked in top 15 worst driving cities in America
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 85 percent contained
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area
2 children shot in back seat of parents' car in Selma
Show More
CA schools will start later under new law, how local districts are affected
Fresno Pacific swimmers sue university over 'toxic' chlorine exposure
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Tulare County agency working to rid bed bugs from their building
Woman accused of throwing puppy out of car window
More TOP STORIES News