Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th Doctor in new "Doctor Who' Christmas special

'The Church on Ruby Road' will be streaming Dec. 25 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- "Doctor Who" has been a long-time fan favorite show since the 1960s. Now, Ncuti Gatwa is taking on the mantle as the Fifteenth Doctor in a "Doctor Who" Christmas special called "The Church on Ruby Road."

"It's a huge, huge, huge responsibility, but one I'm trying to not let weigh me down and I try to remember to have the fun," Ncuti explained.

For a show that's been around for 60 years, there's certainly a lot to live up to, but fans seem to have embraced the new cast with open arms.

"Whovians, they are dedicated to the sci-fi, the history, the lore of Doctor Who, and from the moment I was announced, I felt the warmth of the family," he told On The Red Carpet.

Ncuti made his Fifteenth Doctor debut opposite David Tennant in the episode "The Giggle."

Watch his take as the Fifteenth Doctor in his first full episode, streaming December 25 on Disney+.

