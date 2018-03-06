U.S. & WORLD

Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue

EMBED </>More Videos

A man says his neighbor's criminal mischief is preventing him from selling his home in the Cypress area. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A northwest Harris County man is pleading for help with a neighbor he says has been terrorizing him for months.

Dallas Rose Lott, 64, was charged with criminal mischief in January. It's a case out of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Lott has a warrant out for her arrest.

Rodrigo Camus says Lott has been trespassing and vandalizing his property for months. She lives next door to the 3-bedroom townhome he's trying to sell after buying it in October and renovating it. Potential buyers are immediately turned off.

"She's had issues with a lot of the neighbors," Camus told Eyewitness News.

On Monday, when Camus arrived, she lunged at him three times with a club, yelled at him and accused him of trespassing.

He recorded the confrontation on his cell phone. Cameras at his house have recorded other instances of criminal mischief.

"I've changed the door knobs like five times and cleaned spray paint," he said.

He says he has found the locks wrapped with duct tape or filled with glue or pins. He's had to remove spray paint and retrieve for sale signs he says she's been caught on camera tossing away.

Lott has faced similar charges before. In 2016, her attorney withdrew because she wouldn't cooperate with him. Then a judge found her mentally competent.

She did not answer her door Monday night.

Camus says he has tried to locate relatives. He is frustrated and desperate for someone's help.

"It's kind of like, are they waiting for things to escalate. For her to do something? I feel like there's been absolutely no response."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismneighborhoodneighboru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News