Neighborhood residents calling for improved safety after NW Fresno shooting

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gate leading to the San Joaquin River overlook off Milburn near Alluvial has been locked until security can be upgraded.

A memorial is growing near the spot where 24-year-old Brandyn Harris was shot several times in the upper body after he and two friends got into an argument with a carload of people in the parking lot.

"With Mr. Harris, we've looked at his background, and we're not seeing anything at this point from any of the three subjects, either the two that were with Mr. Harris or himself, that this has any gang ties to it," says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Lt. Bowlan says a witness saw one of Harris' friends run off to possibly discard an item in the water. A dive team searched the river on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we're unable to locate anything at this point," Lt. Bowlan said.

Police have yet to arrest any suspects or identify vehicles, which sped out of the parking lot after the shooting.

"Everybody's really panicked right now, and I understand," says Councilmember Mike Karbassi. "What we want to do is have calm and reassure them that we are going to make sure our neighborhoods stay safe."

The shooting happened in Councilmember Mike Karbassi's district.

Police say they will step patrols in an area where neighbors say loitering has been a problem. Karbassi's now exploring a way to improve safety. That could include surveillance cameras.

He will hold a community meeting on Thursday to hear from residents.

"We're looking to make sure people can go during non-curfew hours to that park and feel safe," Karbassi said.

Thursday night's meeting at Liddell Elementary starts at 5:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestsafetyshootingneighborhood
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family and friends remember fire captain killed in Porterville library fire
President Trump honors firefighters in deadly Porterville library blaze
Woman dies after being hit by train in SE Fresno
President Trump speaks with farmers in Bakersfield
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Punishment delivered for Fresno kidnapping, sex assault making national headlines
UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED was dummy device
Show More
Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Fresno State receives $1.2M grant to train future computer science teachers
More TOP STORIES News