Neighborhood residents calling for improved safety after NW Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gate leading to the San Joaquin River overlook off Milburn near Alluvial has been locked until security can be upgraded.A memorial is growing near the spot where 24-year-old Brandyn Harris was shot several times in the upper body after he and two friends got into an argument with a carload of people in the parking lot."With Mr. Harris, we've looked at his background, and we're not seeing anything at this point from any of the three subjects, either the two that were with Mr. Harris or himself, that this has any gang ties to it," says Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.Lt. Bowlan says a witness saw one of Harris' friends run off to possibly discard an item in the water. A dive team searched the river on Tuesday."Unfortunately, we're unable to locate anything at this point," Lt. Bowlan said.Police have yet to arrest any suspects or identify vehicles, which sped out of the parking lot after the shooting."Everybody's really panicked right now, and I understand," says Councilmember Mike Karbassi. "What we want to do is have calm and reassure them that we are going to make sure our neighborhoods stay safe."The shooting happened in Councilmember Mike Karbassi's district.Police say they will step patrols in an area where neighbors say loitering has been a problem. Karbassi's now exploring a way to improve safety. That could include surveillance cameras.He will hold a community meeting on Thursday to hear from residents."We're looking to make sure people can go during non-curfew hours to that park and feel safe," Karbassi said.Thursday night's meeting at Liddell Elementary starts at 5:30 p.m.