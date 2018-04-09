Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in a Kerman yard as part of suspected murder suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

People in a Kerman neighborhood say they saw a man in a yard stabbing himself. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Monday morning around Noon, neighbors on S 3rd St near W C St in Kerman heard a shrill scream.

Rosemary Contreras says she ran outside and saw a man covered in blood.

"He was standing there with a knife in his hand. He was trying to close to the garage. He was screaming that he killed his family in Spanish."

After seeing that, Contreras says she ran back home to call 911.

By the time Kerman Police arrived, it was too late.

Inside the house, they found a woman's body.

They also found the man with several stab wounds.

He died on his way to the hospital.

Contreras described witnessing the disturbing scene in her neighborhood, "very, very frightening because they were a very quiet family. There was never any yelling. You never heard them fighting. They had a wedding in their backyard last year."

Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives haven't released the victim's identities or their relationship, but believe it's possible the deaths were a murder-suicide.

"My detectives are trying to research if there is a back history regarding domestic issues, that's not certain at this time," said Sgt. Jon Alvarado.

Neighbors say the couple was married and going through a divorce.

A friend had dropped the woman off to gather her belongings -- when the confrontation happened.

"She said he grabbed her and took her in the house, she was trying to open the door to help her and she couldn't open the door," said Contreras.

There were also several kids living in the home.

Luckily, there were at school the time of the stabbing.

Neighbors say the couple was hard-working and never showed any signs of violence.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now in charge of the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehomicidemurder suicideKerman
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News