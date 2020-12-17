television

Netflix introduces new audio-only option for binging your favorite shows on mobile

SAN FRANCISCO -- Netflix has a new idea to try and expand its already-massive video streaming empire.

The company has reportedly been testing an audio-only option for the mobile app version of its streaming service, according to Variety.

Netflix has been workshopping the function solely for the Android platform for now, allowing subscribers to deselect the video for any show.

By giving users the option of listening to the audio of a movie or TV show in the background, Netflix could advertise it as a way to hear your favorite shows in podcast form, binge them while you drive, or just save the amount of data being used.

So far, no official word from Netflix on any potential rollout date, as the function is only in its very early stages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstelevisionbusinessnetflixtechnologyarts & culturepodcastu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Team Tiger hoping Trump pardons Joe Exotic
Cal grad shares experience on Netflix's reality show 'Indian Matchmaking'
TELEVISION
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he will guest-host on 'Jeopardy!'
Matt James, Tayshia Adams discuss representation on 'Bachelor' franchise
Jennings pulls double duty as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, 'The Chase' star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News