NETFLIX

Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise

EMBED </>More Videos

Netflix is issuing a warning after its new movie "Bird Box" inspired fans to navigate the world blindfolded. (Netflix)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 percent to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its streaming service 12 years ago.

Its most popular plan will see the largest hike, to $13 per month from $11. That option offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously. Even at the higher price, that plan is still a few dollars cheaper than HBO, whose streaming service charges $15 per month.

The extra cash will help to pay for Netflix's huge investment in original shows and films and finance the heavy debt it has assumed to ward off rivals such as Amazon, Disney and AT&T.

This marks the fourth time that Netflix has raised its U.S. prices; the last hike came in late 2017 . But this is the first time that higher prices will hit all 58 million U.S. subscribers, the number Netflix reported at the end of September.

Previously, Netflix had continued to offer a basic, $8-a-month streaming plan while raising rates on more comprehensive plans with better video quality and options to watch simultaneously on different devices.

This time, the price for the cheapest plan is going up to $9 per month. A premium plan offering ultra-high definition will jump to $16 per month from $14.

The new prices will immediately affect all new subscribers and then roll out to existing customers during the next three months. Customers in about 40 Latin America countries where Netflix bills in U.S. currency will also be affected, excepting key international markets such as Mexico and Brazil.

Netflix had nearly 79 million subscribers outside the U.S. as of September.

Higher prices could alienate subscribers and possibly even trigger a wave of cancelations. For instance, Netflix faced a huge backlash in 2011 when it unbundled video streaming from its older DVD-by-mail service, resulting in a 60 percent price increase for subscribers who wanted to keep both plans. Netflix lost 600,000 subscribers after that switch.

The company is now betting it can gradually raise its prices, bolstered by a string of acclaimed hits during that past five years that have included "House of Cards," ''Orange Is The New Black," ''Stranger Things," ''The Crown" and, most recently, the film "Bird Box."

"We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience," the company said in a statement.

Consumers also have an increasing array of other streaming options .

Amazon offers a streaming service as part of its Prime shipping program for $13 per month, or $120 for an annual membership. Hulu sells an ad-free service for $12 per month. AT&T's WarnerMedia unit plans a broader streaming service this year centered on HBO. Walt Disney is gearing up to launch a streaming channel this year.

With Apple also widely expected to join the video-streaming fray, the competition for programming is enabling top directors, writers and actors to charge more for their talents. That has intensified financial pressure on Netflix, which hasn't been bringing in enough money to pay for all its programming and other business expenses.

The company burned through about $3 billion last year and is expecting to do so again this year. To offset the negative cash flow, Netflix has been borrowing heavily to pay for programming. The Los Gatos, California, company had accumulated nearly $12 billion in debt before borrowing another $2 billion in an October bond offering.

Concerns about the stiffening competition and Netflix's ability to sustain its current leadership in video streaming has caused the company's stock price to slide by 21 percent from its peak of $423.21 reached last June. The shares stood at $332.94 heading into Tuesday's trading session.
Related Topics:
netflixu.s. & worldmovie newsmoviestelevision
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
More netflix
Top Stories
Family asks for changes to McKinley Ave. after bicyclist killed
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Hazmat incident in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
Labor contract dispute could leave some doctors at Saint Agnes out of job
Law enforcement issue warning after fentanyl overdose leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Show More
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Woodlake collects $229,000 from cannabis business in 2018
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
More News