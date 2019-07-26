fatal crash

Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction

By CNN
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal car crash are going up for auction.

In 1955, Dean was driving his new Porsche 550 Spyder in Cholame, California when it collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor.

The son of a lawyer who was involved in an insurance case related to the crash brought the photos forward.

RR auction says there are about 30 photos and they expect them to bring in $20,000.

The wrecked Porsche went on a national tour as a highway safety exhibit, but it went missing while being transported.

The wreckage remains are still missing.

The auction is set for next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentfatal crashphotosauction
FATAL CRASH
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
Man accused of causing deadly Fresno crash pleads not guilty to charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News