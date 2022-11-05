Newest additions to Fresno police department sworn in

The newest additions to the Fresno Police Department are walking around with a little pep in their step this weekend... and they have the video to prove it.

If you follow the department on Tik Tok you'll see the fresh faces on the force, having a little fun after their swearing-in ceremony.

Yesterday, the department welcomed 61 new members including 43 new police officers, dispatchers, community service officers, records technicians and crime scene investigators.

Chief Paco Balderrama says this is his 7th swearing-in ceremony in two years.

By this time next year, he says the plan is to have the department fully staffed with 900 officers -- the most ever for Fresno Police.