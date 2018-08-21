POLITICS

New bill could put cap on prison time for felons

FRESNO, Calif.
Assembly members are expected to vote on Senate Bill 12-79.

It would limit the maximum term of imprisonment for felony convictions to twice the length of the base term.

Supporters claim that until there is a way to prove longer sentences are an effective deterrent to committing a crime.

It is unreasonable to deliver harsh sentences in all cases.

Law enforcement groups, however, are against the bill claiming it handcuffs a judge from handing out an appropriate punishment, while also freeing hundreds of offenders.
