Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. -- Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles east of San Diego where the border separates the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

The panels fell onto a road.

"Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street," said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaborder wallborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roadway closed after crash involving Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno
Suspect found dead inside Fresno home after standoff
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Impeachment trial: Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
4 companies recall incline sleepers for infants due to suffocation risk
Show More
Local hospitals making preparations for possibility of Coronavirus
Hidden cameras capture 93-year-old mom being abused
Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
Retired Fresno police detectives never gave up on Debbie Dorian case
2 men arrested in connection to Lemoore subdivision burglaries
More TOP STORIES News