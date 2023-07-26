New data uploaded to ABC30 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The latest crime data from 2022 was just uploaded to the Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest crime data from 2022 was just uploaded to the Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

You can choose from six Central California counties and toggle between seven major crime categories.

The latest Neighborhood Safety Tracker data shows there were 83 homicides in Fresno County in 2022.

Last year, there were 371 sexual assaults reported in Fresno County. Domestic violence experts say sexual assaults are usually quite under-reported.

The most rampant crime in 2022 was thefts -- law enforcement agencies reported more than 17,000 thefts in Fresno County last year.

The map feature also allows you to click on a city to find out more about its past crimes.

The tracker also allows you to compare the crime in your area to other cities and counties across Central California.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT ABC30 NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY TRACKER