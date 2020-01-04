New details emerge about man accused of ramming into several vehicles in Merced Co.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of ramming his truck into several drivers in the North Valley on New Year's Day made his first court appearance Friday.Roderick Weston is currently facing two felony counts for DUI and assault with a deadly weapon, but prosecutors say additional charges will likely be filed as they receive more CHP reports.Weston had questions for the judge after pleading not guilty during his arraignment. He asked, "Is there any way for me to find phone numbers or about my belongings or anything?"Authorities arrested the 37-year-old on New Year's Day after what they describe as a wild and destructive rampage with this Toyota Tundra. He's accused of slamming into at least seven different vehicles on the west side of Merced County, including an ambulance.Some of the victims say he rammed them repeatedly and asked about their race. A CHP report shows Weston told investigators, "I thought I was in Taiwan. I felt like I was playing the video game, Grand Theft Auto."Supervising Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serrato says, "Any time someone gets behind the wheel of a car like this and drives in the manner we're discussing here, you have the potential for people to get killed, lose their lives, suffer serious injuries, very serious case."According to court documents, Weston told officers he was initially driving on Interstate 5 around midnight and believed the FBI was after him, so he "smoked all of the meth he had on him." Authorities arrested him hours later after they say he crashed into an irrigation ditch and broke into a home.Reports by the responding deputies show Weston asked if they were there to kill him and said he has a lot of money and wanted to negotiate for his life. The Secretary of State's Office lists Weston as the owner of a business called Sierra Soapstone near Sacramento.Action News called the company, but the person who answered had no comment. Weston was represented by the public defender's office for his initial hearing.Merced County Public Defender Vincent Andrade says, "We were appointed on the case even though it appears that Mr. Weston may have the ability to hire an attorney. That was just to make sure his rights are safeguarded."The judge set Weston's bail at $200,000. He's scheduled to be back in court on January 8.