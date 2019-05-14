CHP releases new details on two fatal crashes in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Debris and scrap metal lay across the roadway of the deadly car crash.
"The damage is so significant, it was cut in half from the impact," said CHP Sgt. Ryan Pederson.
Several families are grieving after four people were killed in two separate car crashes in Tulare County.
The first one occurred on Sunday night along Route 137 and road 60.
Officers say 24-year-old Sergio Sanchez was driving under the influence when he hit a car, inside were 75-year-old Diana Whitfield and 67-year-old Katherine Garges. Both killed as a result.
"They determined based on witness statements and the speedometer of the vehicle, it was at 70 mph, that is a 55 mph zone of the rural roads," said CHP officer Michael McWain.
The next deadly crash was Monday morning.
"We were able to obtain dash cam footage from the tractor-trailer traveling and approaching the location of the crash," McWain said.
That accident happened on Highway 63 and Avenue 336, just north of Visalia city limits.
Highway Patrol officers say a Honda and a semi-truck collided, the Honda then became lodged underneath the big rig.
The two people in the car, 29-year-old Briseda Herrera and 12-year-old Nicholas Herrera both died.
The crash also required officers to call in more help.
"The damage did cause damage to the diesel truck which did end up in a small leak," Pedersen said. "We ended up calling hazmat."
The CHP says as of Monday they've had 13 fatal collisions and a total of 15 victims. At least 6 were DUI related.
The DUI suspect is still in the hospital, but jail records show he's charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing injury.
