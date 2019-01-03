CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Federal complaint details suspected Newman police shooter's every move after the crime

EMBED </>More Videos

New details in a federal complaint are painting a picture of what happened after Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot and killed on December 26.

By
NEWMAN, Calif. --
New details are painting a picture of what happened after Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot and killed on December 26.

According to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors, Pablo Mendoza (also known as Gustavo Arriaga), the man charged in Singh's death, allegedly stopped at the trailer park where he lived with his girlfriend in Newman after his encounter with Singh. While there, investigators say he completely concealed his truck by using large pieces of plywood.

His girlfriend told police Mendoza told her he "was leaving" and asked her for work clothes.

It's the beginning in a series of encounters that detectives say was all part of his plan to get to Mexico without being captured in the US.

"In this particular case, it gets very complicated because the accessories, the people in Bakersfield, the people that were helping, could be on the hook for a sentence of up to 20 years," said ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

In order for the defendants to get the maximum sentence of up to 20 years, Capozzi says prosecutors must prove several specific provisions were violated. They include whether the alleged accomplices put someone in danger or caused some kind of physical harm to a person involved in the case.

"The question becomes, is the bodily injury caused by Mendoza related to what these accessories did afterwards?" Capozzi said.

Court records allege others in the group helped Mendoza get rid of the murder weapon, gave him rides and money to flee to Mexico and bought him a new cell phone. Federal prosecutors are accusing the 7 co-defendants of harboring an illegal immigrant and shielding him from detection. Court records show they are all in the country illegally as well.

Capozzi says the case against the accomplices is unusual for many reasons, including the fact the primary suspect is already under arrest and is no longer wanted.

"The fact that it was a high profile case, the fact that the President of the United States commented on this case, the fact that the border wall is a major issue. The fact that the government is shutdown... brings this case to a new level," Capozzi said.

Three of the defendants are also facing a separate felony count in Kern County Superior Court for being an accessory after the fact.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotpolice officer killedCorporal Ronil SinghmurderCalifornia - Northern
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Complete list of services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal
Slain officer Ronil Singh's wife, infant son and K-9 escorted to candlelight vigil
TIMELINE: Manhunt for suspected Newman cop killer
'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers suffering from government shutdown
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Visalia standoff ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital
POLICE CHASE: Suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit in California
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
7 dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash
911 system restored for 13,000 AT&T landline customers
Snow survey shows water content is below average
Show More
Exeter home destroyed in early morning fire, family able to escape
Electrical wiring possibly to blame after Fowler attic fire
Incoming Gov. Newsom looking to spend more on early education
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
More News