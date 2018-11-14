HEALTH

New grant to help remove lead based paints from Fresno County homes.

EMBED </>More Videos

New grant to help remove lead based paints from Fresno County homes.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/lead-hazard-program-control-program-3

A new $1,000,000 grant will help Fresno County clean up homes that have lead paint.

The areas of Southeast and Southwest Fresno are a high risk because of houses built before 1978.

One house in Southeast Fresno is the first of many to receive a makeover that will protect residents from lead-based paints.

"There is a very detailed inspection of each house, each wall, each trim piece is tested to make sure where the lead is," said Wayne Fox, Fresno County Health Department.

Wednesday afternoon Fresno County and City leaders teamed up to accept a $1,000,000 grant under the Lead Hazard Control Program.

Fox says homes built before 1978 have a high probability of having lead paint especially on the outside of walls of the home.

"So they will scrape off any loose paint. They will put on a primer coat and a cover coat so it will create a barrier with the lead paint and with the new paint it makes it safe," he said.

A cover and wood chips will be placed to protect residents from lead in the ground outside their home.

Fresno County will be able to clean-up 65 homes that have lead-based paints.

Fifth-teen homes are in the application process to remove lead-based paint under this new program but Fresno County leaders know there are many more homes out there.

"We've always been aware of it. Especially of course in the older neighborhoods that we have in Fresno County and so it has always been a struggle to try to get it cleaned up," said Sal Quintero, Fresno County Supervisor.

Health officials say low-income homes with children under the age of six are at the greatest risk for exposure to lead paint and that could impact their behavior in the classroom.

"Often times we usually respond to children that tested positive for lead. But this is actually being proactive. We've done a lot of outreach in our community. We're going to work with our schools as well to make sure we get the word out," said Luis Chavez, Fresno City Council.

Homeowners or renters can apply by calling 600 - 3357 or apply through the Fresno County's health department's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
leadhousinghomehealthFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
Workout Wednesday: Whole-body exercises
More health
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Health Watch: "Smart Parts" for amputees and others could be Medicine's next big thing
Excel at teamwork? Now you can earn a 'Digital Badge' to show off on LinkedIn
Tulare hospital board to consider settling with former manager, HCCA
Consumer Watch: Is tech harming you kids' eyes and ears?
Fresno City College receives grant for $2 million to help automotive tech students
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Show More
Officials: Fires that broke out blocks from each other may be arson
Drivers spot flames from haystack fire south of Merced
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
More News