MUGSHOTS

New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot

SPOTSWOOD, New Jersey --
A New Jersey burglary suspect made an especially assertive gesture while posing for her mugshot.

Police said Shana Hilsman, of Old Bridge, was charged in connection with several late-night car robberies reported on Janice Drive in Spotswood.

One victim gave police surveillance video of an attempted break-in, and on February 1, an officer reportedly noticed Hilsman walk onto a driveway. The officer found that Hilsman was carrying several burglary tools, including a screwdriver, hammer and the same flashlight seen on the surveillance video.

Hilsman was charged with for burglary, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

While taking her mugshot, she used both hands to flip off the camera, which was shared by the Spotswood Police Department on Facebook. Her court date is pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mugshotsburglarySpotswoodMiddlesex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUGSHOTS
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
More mugshots
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News