FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention boy band fans, New Kids On The Block are set to perform in Fresno next year.The multi-platinum pop group will take the stage at the Save Mart Center on May 31, 2022.Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue will join the band as special guests of the group's MixTape Tour 2022.Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 8, on ticketmaster.com.