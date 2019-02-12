New legislation would add points to driver's license if caught using cellphone while driving

It has been six months since a driver on a cell phone killed CHP officer Kirk Griess and another driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

Luz Pena
VACAVILLE, Calif. --
It has been six months since a driver on a cell phone killed CHP officer Kirk Griess and another driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

RELATED: Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist in Fairfield was on phone

Now, Officer Griess' widow is on a mission to get behind legislation to take distracted drivers off the streets. To prevent deaths like Officer Griess', AB47 was announced last week. It would add a point to the driver's license of anyone caught on a cellphone while driving, something CHP officers see often.

Also starting this week, Highway Patrol will be on high alert

RELATED: Fallen CHP Ofc. Kirk Griess honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends

If it's approved AB47 would go into effect January 1, 2021.
