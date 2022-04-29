Tulare County deputies identify suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cold case murder in Tulare County is heating up.Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified a suspect and person of interest in a murder that happened four years ago.Back in April of 2018, deputies were called out to a house fire in the New London community.After the flames were put out, investigators found 54-year-old Paul Abarca dead inside the home.Detectives immediately launched a homicide investigation but no arrests have been made in the case.Thursday, deputies identified 26-year-old Arturo Mascareno as the suspect in this murder.Jonathan Martinez Lopez is a person of interest in the killing.Both men left to Mexico after the murder, but investigators say there's a chance they have returned to the US.The motive for this murder is not being shared by detectives at this time.