Tulare County deputies identify suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Tulare Co. deputies ID suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cold case murder in Tulare County is heating up.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified a suspect and person of interest in a murder that happened four years ago.

Back in April of 2018, deputies were called out to a house fire in the New London community.

After the flames were put out, investigators found 54-year-old Paul Abarca dead inside the home.

Detectives immediately launched a homicide investigation but no arrests have been made in the case.

Thursday, deputies identified 26-year-old Arturo Mascareno as the suspect in this murder.

Jonathan Martinez Lopez is a person of interest in the killing.

Both men left to Mexico after the murder, but investigators say there's a chance they have returned to the US.

The motive for this murder is not being shared by detectives at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycold case
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man claiming excessive force by Clovis police in lawsuit
Alleged repeat drunk driver denied release in death of Kerman father
Fresno will issue harsher fines for illegal firework users
FUSD leaders break ground on new alternative education campus
Leaders working to create clean air centers throughout Central CA
Dine and Dish: Mike's Grill in Hanford
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
Show More
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released
'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs
Madera mother encourages blood donations ahead of son's surgery
FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
More TOP STORIES News