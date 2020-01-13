Society

New London celebrates community's first playground Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New London is celebrating a new playground.

Dozens of kids and their parents attended Saturday's ribbon-cutting ceremony to check out the community's first and only playground.

London Neighborhood Park is built into the Diane P. Hodges Community Center on Avenue 378 in Tulare County, near Dinuba.

The county used a "let's play" community construction grant from Keurig, Dr. Pepper and the national non-profit Kaboom.

The idea behind the park and community center is to provide a safe and drug-free zone for kids to learn, play and explore.
