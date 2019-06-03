New restaurant coming to River Park looking to hire 50 people

A new restaurant coming to River Park is looking to hire 50 people.

The Hangar restaurant which will move into the old Worlds Sports Cafe location will be holding a hiring event on Saturday, June 8th from 10 am to 12 pm.

They are looking to fill 50 positions from shift managers to crew and will hire on the spot.

The restaurant will open its doors to the public this summer.

