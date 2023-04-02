Dream come true: Doll's Kitchen holds ribbon cutting to celebrate grand opening

The new restaurant was a dream come true for owner Gloria Hall who has been selling her food for the last 30 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new spot to grab soul food in Fresno.

The new restaurant was a dream come true for the owner who has been selling her food for the last 30 years.

"Just let everybody know that if you got a dream keep going. It could happen. I'm a living testimony," owner Gloria Hall says.

On Saturday, Chef Hall held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Doll's Kitchen.

On the menu is everything from fried fish, chicken, shrimp, smothered pork chops, mac and cheese, greens, yams and more.

Hall says she's wanted to open her own restaurant since she was 9 years old.

Doll's kitchen is located on the southwest corner of Blackstone and Shaw.

It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

You can also find them on Uber Eats.