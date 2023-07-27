New businesses coming to northwest Fresno shopping center

By next summer, 11 new stores are scheduled to open up shop at the Marketplace at El Paso Shopping Center in northwest Fresno.

By next summer, 11 new stores are scheduled to open up shop at the Marketplace at El Paso Shopping Center in northwest Fresno.

Lewis Smith, Senior Vice President at Retail California, says people should look forward to never before seen businesses coming to Fresno.

"We have about five or six new tenants coming in that building. Restaurants, Paris Baguette, Teriyaki Madness," explained Smith.

Familiar businesses like The Joint Chiropractor and more dining options will also take up space at the shopping center.

Smith says growth at the Marketplace at El Paseo has been a ten-year process.

He says one of the reasons why the shopping center has been successful is because of major retailers like Target and Ross.

"The area's just growing so much and the shopping center is growing along with it. The businesses out here are doing great," Smith said.

One of the local businesses that have been successful is King Indian Food.

The restaurant has been in business for over a year.

They say they've been excited about the positive feedback from customers.

"Some people come and say it's their first time and it's a really good experience. They definitely come back, " said Jashan Kaur, an employee of King Indian Food.

Across the street from the shopping center is where the proposed world's largest Costco could be built.

