Oakland AMBER Alert: New surveillance video of carjacking after father accused of making false police report

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. -- There's been a stunning turn of events in the suspected carjacking of a vehicle in Oakland with a 3-year old girl inside, the case prompted an AMBER alert for the child.

Now Oakland police have arrested the girl's father for lying to officers in hopes of getting his car back quicker.



ABC7 News obtained surveillance video from Saturday night that shows a suspected car thief getting into a silver Mercedes outside outside a liquor store on International Blvd. in Oakland, while the owner was inside.

Seconds later, the Mercedes is seen driving off, the owner seen running after the stolen car into traffic.

The car's owner told Oakland Police his 3-year old daughter was in the backseat of the car.



The case prompted an AMBER alert.

The car was recovered hours later after it crashed into a bus stop on San Pablo Ave. in El Cerrito, the suspect was taken into custody, but the child was not inside.

Police say that's because the child was never in the car to begin with. She was at home, safe with her mom.

The father was arrested for making a false police report in hopes police would find the Mercedes quicker, according to authorities.

"I don't think that's right, I feel like there's other ways to get your car back," said Tadaysha Dewalt.

Dewalt who lives in Oakland, can't believe the story.

"I'm glad baby is safe, that's the most important thing that baby was not in the car," Dewalt added.

The identity of the child's father has not been released. It's unclear if police contacted the child's mother before issuing the AMBER Aert on Saturday.

