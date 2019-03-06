cold case

New DNA technology could help Tulare County investigators find suspect in 1994 murder

They now have a composite sketch of a man who is wanted for questioning in the murder of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County investigators say new technology has led to a major breakthrough in a south valley murder that's gone unsolved for more than two decades.

Angelica disappeared back in March of 1994.

She was last seen at the Visalia Flea Market with her mother.

Two days later, a farmworker spotted the child's body in an irrigation canal in the Pixley area.

Today Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux released sketches pieced together using DNA left at the crime scene 25 years ago.

The sketches reveal what authorities believe the suspect looked like at 25-year-old, at 50-years-old and 70-years-old.

If you think you recognize the person in these sketches you're asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.

