New video of Cuba Gooding, Jr. shows alleged touching with NYC server

NEW YORK -- New video from TMZ appears to show actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. touching a server at TAO nightclub in Manhattan.

The server claims he pinched her and says she told Gooding not to touch her.

She says he replied by saying, "Aw, that's no fun," and insisted that he touched her back.

This is the second of three similar incidents involving the Oscar-nominated actor.

Meantime, he'll be back in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday to answer to a new charge.

A grand jury indicted the 51-year-old on a charge stemming from an incident with a third woman.

Gooding's attorney saying the new accuser is just "one more splinter that comes out of the woodwork" when a celebrity is charged.

He says Gooding has not committed a crime and will plead not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Show More
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
More TOP STORIES News